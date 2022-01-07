Mother tracked down man charged with fatally shooting her teenage son in Burnham

Harvey police released new details Friday on the investigation into the killing of a 17-year old boy.

The body of Isaiah Davis was found burning on Oct. 28 in a Harvey alley.

Last week, prosecutors charged 34-year-old Faheem Norwood with murdering Davis due to detective work done by the boy's mother, Leslie Bell.

Davis and Norwood were in a home in Burnham when Norwood pointed a gun at Davis and asked, "Would you take one for your boys" before pulling the trigger.

No shot was fired, and Norwood pointed the gun at the teen a second time and pulled the trigger again. This time it went off, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Norwood said her client hadn’t intended to shoot the boy and that they were part of a group playing "Russian roulette."

Faheem Norwood | Harvey police

Norwood moved the teen’s body to an abandoned apartment in Riverdale, then to an alley in Harvey where it was discovered after being set on fire, prosecutors said.

Bell said on Friday that she met the man accused of killing her son while conducting her own investigation.

"I'm just happy that a man like Faheem is in custody and won't be able to hurt nobody else's child as he did to mine," Bell said. "I was able to meet with him and look him in his eyes and I knew that it was him who hurt my son, who actually killed my son."

Community activist Andrew Holmes said Norwood should not have been out on the street, citing multiple convictions on his record including an acquittal from a triple homicide in Harvey.

Davis was looking forward to graduating from Thornton High School and joining the National Guard, Bell said, adding that he was also thinking about being a lawyer.

He planned to don an orange Adidas tuxedo to prom, she added. "He was a typical 17-year-old," his mother said.

Bell said she feels lost without her son. Her family would call him to help with any problems they might have had, no matter how small.

"Every time I turn and something is broke, I think, oh I can’t call Isaiah, what am I gonna do," Bell said. "Everything was Isaiah. He was my baby, he was the last child."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.