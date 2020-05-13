Man charged in Evanston drive-by that wounded woman

article

A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot a woman in her chest last month in Evanston has been arrested in downstate Bloomington, police said.

Elijah Emil Murphy, of Evanston, faces a count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the April 27 drive-by in the 500 block of Howard Street, Evanston police said in a statement.

The 28-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle about 12:45 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

She showed up minutes later at Evanston Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, police said.

Detectives used witnesses and surveillance video to identify Murphy as the shooter, police said.

He was arrested Monday in Bloomington and ordered held on $500,000 bail, police said. He is due back in court May 28.