article

A man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of another man Monday in the Canaryville neighborhood.

Frederick Smith, 37, was identified by police as the gunman who shot and killed 35-year-old Anthony Douglas around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

Smith was arrested hours later in the 700 block of West 47th Street, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP