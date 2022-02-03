Man charged in fatal shooting of 65-year-old in Longwood Manor

article

A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Isaiah Holliday, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, police said.

The 65-year-old was found sitting unresponsive in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest on Jan. 5 in the 600 block of West 95th Street, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Holliday was arrested Tuesday.

He is due in bond court Thursday.