Man charged in Morgan Park carjacking

A 19-year-old Morgan Park man has been charged with carjacking someone at gunpoint in August.

Kevon Cooper allegedly approached a male driver Aug. 2 in the 1600 block of West Monterey Avenue, according to Chicago police.

While pointing a gun, Cooper allegedly demanded his belongings and the car, police said.

Cooper was arrested Sunday afternoon in the same block where he lives, police said.

He is expected to appear in court later Monday on charges of vehicular carjacking and armed robbery.