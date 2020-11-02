Man charged in Near North Side looting

article

A man has been charged with looting a business on the Near North Side in August.

Gary Pryor, 40, is charged with one felony count each of burglary and looting by an individual, Chicago police said.

Pryor was arrested Monday morning in the 6000 block of North Francisco Avenue, police said. He is accused of burglarizing a business about 9:10 a.m Aug. 10 in the 900 block of North Wabash Avenue.

He is among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Pryor is expected to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday.