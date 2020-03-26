Man charged in Red Line train shooting on South Side

article

A South Deering man is charged with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday at the 79th Street station.

Brandon Latimore, 21, faces a count of felony aggravated discharge of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Latimore was allegedly arguing with another man on the Red Line train about 3:45 p.m., police said.

He allegedly fired one shot on the train before stepping onto the 79th Street platform and firing another shot back into the train, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Officers recovered one shell casing inside the train and anther on the station platform, police said.

Latimore was arrested Wednesday evening in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of two suspects in the shooting.

Latimore is due for a bail hearing later Thursday.