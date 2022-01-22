Man charged in September 2021 death of 56-year-old woman in East Garfield Park

article

A man has been charged in the September 2021 death of a 56-year-old woman in East Garfield Park.

According to police, Kerry Mathis, 28, of Chicago, was identified as the person who hit a 56-year-old pedestrian in the 700 block of N. Kedzie on Sept. 16, 2021. The woman died from her injuries.

Mathis was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide/motor vehicle.

He was taken into custody in the 2600 block of S. California.

Mathis is due in Central Bond Court on Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.