Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station

article

A man has been charged with shooting at a licensed gun owner last week in an incident that damaged a police station in Austin on the West Side.

Antoine McLine, 18, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago police.

McLine is accused of firing a handgun multiple times at a 47-year-old man about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of North Waller Avenue, police said.

He was in a group of four people who were arguing with the concealed carry license holder when he fired, police officials said. The concealed-carry holder took out his own gun and returned fire.

No one was hit by gunfire, but a bullet shattered a window of the nearby Austin District police station, 5701 W. Madison St., police said. Authorities did not specify who fired the shot that hit the station.

Officers saw two people running from the scene and arrested McLine and a 16-year-old boy, police said. Investigators also recovered a gun from a vehicle at the scene. The teen was released without being charged.

McLine, who lives in Austin, appeared in court for a bail hearing on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

Judge Charles S. Beach II ordered him held without bail and set his next court date for Friday, according to Cook County court records.