Man charged in shooting that wounded 2, including 1-year-old, in suburban Chicago

A man is accused of firing the shots that wounded a baby and a man in southwest suburban Joliet.

Levelle Barfield, 22, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery to a child, according to Joliet police.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Broadway Street for reports of shots fired, Joliet police said. There, they found a 1-year-old child and a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers identified Barfield as the alleged shooter and found him a short time later about a block away, police said. He took off running when officers approached but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

He is being held at the Will County Jail on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 18, according to court records.