Man charged in South Loop robbery

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with an armed robbery in the South Loop.

Torrence Perry faces two counts of aggravated robbery with an indicated firearm and a single count of aggravated attempted robbery with an indicated firearm – all felonies, Chicago police said.

Perry allegedly robbed three women about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. The women were walking down the street when they were confronted by Perry, who flashed a handgun and demanded their property while wearing a white mask.

He was arrested about 1 p.m. the next day in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue after he was seen on surveillance video entering a building with the women’s property, police said.

He is expected in Central Bond Court Tuesday.