Man charged with murder in Chicago parking lot shooting

The Brief A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting last November in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police say Jameel Murphy shot Akeem Anderson multiple times as he was getting out of his car on South Stony Island Avenue. Murphy was arrested in Indiana and is due in court Wednesday.



What we know:

Jameel Murphy, 35, allegedly shot a 35-year-old man who was getting out of his car on Nov. 12 in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot several times and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Akeem Anderson.

Murphy was arrested Monday by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Task Force in Crown Point, Indiana.

What's next:

Murphy is due in court on Wednesday.