Man charged with attempted child abduction in Naperville

A 69-year-old Naperville man faces charges after approaching two girls in the western suburb and telling them to “come here,” police said.

Owen M. Calkins turned himself into police Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor attempted child abduction and attempted disorderly conduct, Naperville police said in a statement.

He allegedly parked a Honda Accord in front of a home Aug. 2 in the 1600 block of Warbler Drive and called out to two girls, ages 3 and 5, who were in an open garage, police said.

Calkins was scheduled to appear in court Friday.