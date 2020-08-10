Man charged with attempted murder following Chicago police shooting

A 20-year-old man who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police Sunday in Englewood has been charged with attempted murder. Him being shot is apparently what sparked widespread looting and civil unrest in the Loop overnight.

Latrell Allen was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun about 2:30 p.m. near the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue, police said at a press conference following the incident. During a chase, Allen allegedly fired shots at officers, and they returned gunfire.

A weapon was recovered, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Allen is due in bond court Tuesday.