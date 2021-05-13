Man charged with attempted murder in Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting and seriously wounding a man in the Austin neighborhood.
Jimmie Sessom, 36, was arrested Tuesday in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue after being identified as the gunman in a shooting minutes prior, Chicago police said.
Sessom allegedly opened fire around 9:50 a.m. on a 30-year-old man in the 900 block of North Lawler Avenue, police said.
He is facing four felony charges including attempted first-degree murder.
Police said a weapon and drugs were recovered at the scene.
He is due in court Thursday.
