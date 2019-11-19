Man charged with attempted murder in Fernwood stabbing

article

A man is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times Sunday in Fernwood on the South Side.

Charles Brown, 20, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Brown allegedly stabbed the 48-year-old in the head and neck with a sharp object after becoming enraged that morning in the 9900 block of South Normal Avenue, police said.

She was found on the sidewalk, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Brown allegedly ran into a nearby home and was taken into custody, police said. He was treated for lacerations at Roseland Community Hospital.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.