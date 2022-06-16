Man charged with attempted murder in Galewood shooting

article

A Freeport man is facing charges after shooting at a woman Tuesday in the Galewood neighborhood.

Demario Miles, 28, is accused of opening fire on a 29-year-old woman in the 2200 block of North HarlemAvenue and fleeing in a vehicle that wasn't his, police said.

He was arrested moments later in the 7100 block of Grand Avenue, police said.

Miles was charged with attempted first-degree murder and criminal trespass to vehicle, both felonies.

He is due in court Thursday.