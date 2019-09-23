No bail for man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Chicago cop, woman

A man facing several attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in Englewood and wounding a woman in a separate shooting in the Fulton River District has been ordered held without bail.

Michael Blackman, 45, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet Monday. Bail was denied for Blackman during a hearing Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Blackman allegedly shot the officer about 8:40 a.m. Sept. 21 when Chicago police’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit came to his home near 65th Street and Winchester Avenue to arrest him in connection to a shooting earlier in the week, Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a press conference.

The officer’s condition was stabilized after surgery and is expected to recover, police said.

(45-year-old Michael Blackman)

On Sept. 18, he allegedly shot a 29-year-old woman in the Fulton River District, police said. She was on the sidewalk with two acquaintances about 11:50 a.m. in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when Blackman rode up on a bike and shot her in the back, police said.

The woman’s condition is stabilized, police said.

Blackman has an extensive arrest history going back to 1991. His charges include burglary, battery, domestic battery, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Johnson.