A 22-year-old man has been charged with burglary, according to Chicago police.

Antwoine Pittman is facing one felony count of burglary, according to Chicago police.

Pittman was arrested Nov. 6 in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, after being identified as a person who allegedly burglarized a business Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

He was due in bond court Saturday.