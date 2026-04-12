3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say
CHICAGO - Three people were shot and injured, one critically, outside a bar on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2900 block of W. Irving Park Road around 2:47 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Three male victims were standing outside when an unknown female offender fired at them from a distance, police said.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the right calf. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.
A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.
What we don't know:
Police provided no further details. It was unclear if the offender had fled or had been arrested.
Area detectives are investigating.