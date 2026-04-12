3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say

The Brief Three people were shot, one critically injured, when a female gunman opened fire on the North Side early Sunday. The three male victims were standing outside when they were shot. It was unclear if the offender fled or had been arrested.



Three people were shot and injured, one critically, outside a bar on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2900 block of W. Irving Park Road around 2:47 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three male victims were standing outside when an unknown female offender fired at them from a distance, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the right calf. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details. It was unclear if the offender had fled or had been arrested.

Area detectives are investigating.