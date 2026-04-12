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3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  April 12, 2026 6:47am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say

3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say

Three people were shot and injured, one critically, outside a bar on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • Three people were shot, one critically injured, when a female gunman opened fire on the North Side early Sunday.
    • The three male victims were standing outside when they were shot.
    • It was unclear if the offender fled or had been arrested.

CHICAGO - Three people were shot and injured, one critically, outside a bar on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2900 block of W. Irving Park Road around 2:47 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three male victims were standing outside when an unknown female offender fired at them from a distance, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the right calf. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details. It was unclear if the offender had fled or had been arrested.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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