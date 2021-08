A man has been charged with choking a 61-year-old woman in Park West on the North Side.

Kenyate Jackson, 26, of West Rogers Park, is charged with aggravated battery of a person over 60 and attempted first-degree murder, Chicago Police said.

The attack occurred on Aug. 10 in the 2700 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Jackson was being held without bail.

