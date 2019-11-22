Man charged with DUI in crash with Aurora police car

article

A man was arrested on a DUI charge after a crash that left an Aurora police officer injured Thursday in the west suburb.

Julian Chavez, 23, is charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield while turning left, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Chavez was driving a black Mercedes about 8:30 p.m. when he turned from Indian Trail to southbound Church Road and hit the front of a marked squad car that was eastbound on Indian, police said.

The officer driving the squad car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released later that evening, police said. Chavez was taken to a hospital and evaluated by an officer trained as a “drug recognition expert.”

He was treated for his injuries and taken to the Aurora Police Department to be booked, police said.

The intersection of Indian Trail and Church Street was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident and used drones to create a digital 3D map of the scene, police said. The road was reopened shortly before midnight.