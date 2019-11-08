Man charged with DUI in fatal I-94 crash in Englewood

article

A man has been charged in connection with an expressway crash that killed his passenger and injured a toddler earlier this year in Englewood on the South Side.

Larry Lee, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI involving death, Illinois State Police said. At the time of the April 17 crash, he was arrested on charges of DUI, child endangerment and multiple traffic offenses, but was released on bond.

Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7:11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 94 at 69th Street, state police said. Investigators learned Lee was driving a Ford Explorer when he swerved off the road into a ditch and overturned the vehicle.

Lee and his passengers, a 34-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, were all hospitalized, state police said. The woman died nine days later from her injuries.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.