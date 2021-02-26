Man charged with fighting sheriff’s deputies in Beach Park

article

A Zion man is accused of fighting Lake County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating a crash Thursday in north suburban Beach Park.

Akilra Tolbert, 38, showed up to a crash involving his mother and yelled at the other driver while acting "in an irate manner," the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Tolbert allegedly struck a deputy who tried to intervene and fought with other deputies, the sheriff’s office said. He was allegedly arrested after a brief struggle.

The incident happened about 5:50 p.m. in the 38300 block of North Sheridan Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies suffered minor cuts and bruises, while Tolbert suffered minor scrapes, the sheriff’s office said.

Tolbert was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, four felony counts of resisting a peace officer causing injury and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Tolbert is being held at Lake County Jail on $25,000 bail.

He is due back in court March 2.