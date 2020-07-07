Man charged with gunning down Chicago woman, wounding her sister in Maywood

article

A 38-year-old man allegedly gunned down a Chicago woman and wounded her sister in June after leaving a group of people in west suburban Maywood.

Troy Taylor faces a count of first-degree murder in the June 8 murder of 30-year-old Mylonia Winbush, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Taylor was with Winbush and others in the early morning in the 1600 block of South 19th Street about 2 a.m. when he left with another man toward a minivan, prosecutors said.

The minivan returned minutes later with Taylor allegedly firing shots out of the passenger side. It made U-turn and more shots were fired at the group, prosecutors said.

Winbush was shot in her torso and later pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, authorities said.

Her sister was also shot, prosecutors said.

Seven shell casings were recovered from the scene, prosecutors said. Witnesses identified Taylor as one of the suspects, while the second suspect remains at large, prosecutors said.

Investigators followed Taylor to his Maywood home and found a minivan with a large dent on the interior door frame consistent with a fired round, prosecutors said. Police also allegedly found a mangled bullet.

Judge David Navarro ordered Taylor held without bond during a July 4 court appearance, according to court records.

Taylor’s criminal history includes a 2015 guilty plea to aggravated fleeing from police, for which he received probation, court records state.

He is due back in court Wednesday.