Man charged with killing ride-share passenger in Humboldt Park

A 29-year-old man is accused of killing a ride-share passenger who was on his block last October in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Leonard Johnson allegedly shot Cody Lucas Rodolfo Davis as Davis entered the ride-share car Oct. 12 in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver heard gunfire and then noticed his rider had been shot in the head, police said. Davis, 19, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with first-degree murder.

He’s expected to appear in court Thursday.