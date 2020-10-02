Man charged with making threats to Illinois State Toll Highway Authority employees.

article

A Melrose Park man is accused of threatening to shoot Illinois State Toll Highway Authority employees.

Edward Rice, 34, is charged with one felony count of electronic harassment, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Rice called the state toll authority Wednesday to complain about violations he received and became agitated during the conversation, prosecutors said.

He allegedly threatened to shoot Illinois Department of Transportation and toll authority employees, prosecutors said. The employee who spoke to Rice informed a supervisor, who then contacted Illinois State Police.

Troopers located Rice at his home who, after briefly barricading himself inside, surrendered to authorities, prosecutors said.

He was released from custody Thursday morning.