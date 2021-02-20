Man charged with murder in fatal September shooting in Humboldt Park

article

A man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in September in Humboldt Park.

Adam Woods, 33, was arrested Thursday after allegedly being identified as the person who participated in the Sept. 14 murder of Lazaro Vazquez, Chicago police said.

That day, Vazquez was in his vehicle about 5:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Chicago Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside got out and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Vazquez was struck in the head and knee. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Woods was expected to appear in court Saturday.

