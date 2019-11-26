Man charged with murder in fatal University Village shooting

article

A man is accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man last week in University Village.

Ed Rush, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rayveon Hutchins, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rush is allegedly seen on camera approaching Hutchins about 11:59 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 1200 block of South Throop Street and firing shots, authorities said.

Hutchins was hit in the head, hip and back, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Rush was arrested Monday morning in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.