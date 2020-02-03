Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen near Lynwood roller rink: police

A man is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man during an arranged cellphone sale in south suburban Lynwood.

Jonathan Arroyo-Ortiz, is charged with the murder of Diondre Crosby-Nelson, Lynwood police said in a statement.

About 6:55 p.m. Jan. 28, Crosby-Nelson met Arroyo-Ortiz at Lynwood Roller Rink, 2030 Glenwood Dyer Rd., to finalize the purchase, police said.

Crosby-Nelson allegedly tried to rob Arroyo-Ortiz by grabbing the phone without paying and running, police said.

Arroyo-Ortiz chased him and allegedly fired shots, striking Crosby-Nelson in the head, back and buttocks, police said.

He was pronounced dead at St. Margaret Hospital in Dyer, Indiana, police said.

Arroyo-Ortiz is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday morning, police said.