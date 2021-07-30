Man charged with murder in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man to death in West Pullman on the South Side
Larry Scott, 32, is facing a first-degree murder charge after being identified as the gunman in a May 1st shooting that killed a man in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.
Police arrested Scott at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Hare Airport after he was extradited from Minneapolis.
He is due Friday in bond court.
