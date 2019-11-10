Man charged with murder of uncle who reportedly tried to defend niece in Burnside

article

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 66-year-old man who was trying to defend his niece from what was initially reported as a sexual assault Thursday in Burnside on the South Side.

Kenneth Malone, 25, is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder for the shooting about 9 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to Chicago police. The Roseland resident is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Police initially said a male entered though the window of a bedroom and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. Her uncle was shot and killed by the attacker after hearing her screams and rushing to her aid, police said.

But Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday evening that investigators found “inconsistencies” with that narrative.

“Based on interrogations, it appears that the victim had knowledge of or knew the individual whom she invited into the home,” Guglielmi said. “This was not some random prowler who made a home invasion and then a sexual assault.”

Malone has not been charged with sexual assault and police said Sunday that it did not appear that a sexual assault had occurred.

To protect the identity of the girl, the Sun-Times is not naming the uncle.

An autopsy Saturday ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.