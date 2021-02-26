Man charged with Naperville bakery burglary

A man is facing a felony charge for allegedly burglarizing a bakery last May in suburban Naperville.

In the overnight hours of May 18, 2020, Battogtokh Gombo, allegedly entered Tous Les Jour Bakery, 1512 N. Naper Blvd, and stole cash from the business, Naperville police said in a statement.

Officers in suburban Glenview recently arrested Gombo, 40, for a similar incident, and Naperville police determined he was the same man suspected of the earlier bakery burglary, police said.

Naperville police Thursday charged Gombo with one felony count of burglary.