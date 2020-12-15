Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal Aurora crash

article

A 35-year-old man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his passenger Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Gustavo Gutierrez-Aguilar is charged with multiple counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide, Aurora police said in a statement.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Street and Austin Avenue, when Gutierrez-Aguilar lost control of the car he was driving and slammed into a tree, police said.

When officers arrived, Gutierrez-Aguilar, who got out of the car, was struggling to walk and maintain his balance, according to police. Officers allegedly noted a “strong” smell of alcohol on his breath.

Lazaro Rosas-Garcia, 29, was still in the car but was unconscious and not breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gutierrez-Aguilar was treated at a hospital for injuries but was taken into custody after he was released, police said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $500,000 bail and is expected back in court Dec. 17.