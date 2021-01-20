Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 women in 2017: police

article

A 61-year-old man has been charged with a pair of sexual assaults from 2017, police announced Wednesday.

David Pasulka is facing a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a felony count of criminal sexual abuse and seven counts of criminal sexual assault by force, Chicago police said.

Pasulka is accused of sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman Feb. 1, 2017, and a 48-year-old woman May 9, 2017, police said.

Pasulka was arrested about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the first block of West Madison Street, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.