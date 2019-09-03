Man charged with sexually assaulting minor in Tinley Park

article

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child last month in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Philip M. Connolly, 38, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor, according to a statement from Tinley Park police.

Connolly, who lives in Oak Park, was visiting the victim's family at the time of the assault, police said. He was arrested Aug. 29 after a three-week investigation.

Judge John J. Mahoney ordered Connolly held without bail during a hearing Aug. 30 at the Bridgeview Courthouse, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 26.