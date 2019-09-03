Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with sexually assaulting minor in Tinley Park

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Philip M. Connolly, 38, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor, according to a statement from Tinley Park police.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child last month in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Connolly, who lives in Oak Park, was visiting the victim's family at the time of the assault, police said. He was arrested Aug. 29 after a three-week investigation.

Judge John J. Mahoney ordered Connolly held without bail during a hearing Aug. 30 at the Bridgeview Courthouse, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 26.