Man charged with shooting at Aurora gathering: police

A 19-year-old man was charged with a shooting that left one person with minor injuries last weekend at a gathering in west suburban Aurora.

Daron Bovan was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card, Aurora police said.

Bovan allegedly shot another 19-year-old man about 2 a.m. Jan. 4 during a “social gathering” inside a home in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, police said. The victim was grazed and treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Bovan was held on $110,750 bail, according to Kane County court records. He is due back in court Thursday.