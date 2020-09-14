Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops on Far South Side

article

A 49-year-old man faces two counts of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on Chicago police officers Saturday morning on the Far South Side.

Edward Turner allegedly shot at officers as they arrived to a call of shots fired inside a home in the 11500 block of South Wentworth Avenue in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

The officers returned fire, but no one was hit, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the home about 8:15 a.m. and Turner eventually surrendered, police said.

No one was injured.

Turner, who lives in the same block where the shooting occurred, is also charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of assaulting a police officer and two additional gun charges.

He is expected to appear in court later Monday.