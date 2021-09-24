Man charged with shooting at police officers in Rogers Park

article

A man was charged Friday with shooting at Chicago police officers during a traffic stop Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Timothy Thomas, 31, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and first-degree attempted murder, police said.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday night less than 20 minutes after firing shots at police officers conducting a traffic stop in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one was injured in the shooting and police did not return fire.

He was also charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, two traffic citations and one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license.

Thomas is due in court Friday.