A Chicago man has been charged with stabbing another man on Saturday.

The attack happened on 112th Street near South Avenue N on the East Side.

Police said that Sergio Garcia, 25, stabbed another man in the stomach. Garcia was taken into custody about four miles away a short time later.

Garcia is charged with aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

