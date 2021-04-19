Man charged with stabbing 18-year-old woman to death in Bronzeville

article

A man is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman to death during an argument in the Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

Andre Thurman, 18, was arrested minutes after he fatally stabbed the woman Saturday night at a home in the 4700 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Thurman was arrested a block away on Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

He was expected to appear for a court hearing later Monday.