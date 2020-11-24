Man choked during attempted carjacking in the Loop; 5 in custody

A man was attacked by a group of juveniles who tried to steal his car Monday in the Loop, police said.

About 5:15 p.m., the 32-year-old was sitting in his 2020 silver-colored Dodge Charger with a 35-year-old man in the passenger seat in the 100 block of West Randolph Street when a group of four boys and one girl approached the car, Chicago police said.

The group opened the driver’s side door and one of them pointed a handgun at the younger man before striking him in the head and chest multiple times, police said. After the man refused to give up his car, the group bit and choked him.

The other man tried to intervene but was punched multiple times by the group, police said. People on the street yelled for police, causing the attackers to run away.

Officers responded and saw the group in the 100 block of West Lake Street, police said. They were taken into custody.

The victims refused medical treatment, police said.

Police sources said the gun used in the attempted carjacking appears to be a replica.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.