Man convicted of 'cold blooded' murder following deadly Waukegan shooting: state's attorney

A 34-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder on Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly shooting in Waukegan.

Darius Kirby's conviction was handed down after a five-day trial that began Tuesday, March 5, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened Aug. 26, 2020, outside a motel in Waukegan. When officers arrived at the crime scene, they found a man who had been shot six times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

Kirby was charged in connection with the shooting in March 2021.

During the trial, surveillance video was viewed that showed Kirby arriving at the hotel in a black Dodge Challenger.

Officers then saw Kirby and two other people wait for the victim to leave the hotel.

Once the victim left the motel, Kirby and the two others chased him to the side of the building, where he was later found shot by police, prosecutors say.

When the victim was found, police also recovered a key fob that belonged to Kirby's Dodge Challenger.

"Mr. Kirby committed a cold-blooded and calculated murder that he contemplated as he made the long drive from Joliet, Illinois, to Waukegan. Mr. Kirby then laid in wait for his victim. This type of planned murder warrants a very lengthy prison sentence. Our experienced trial team from the Violent Crimes Unit did an outstanding job. Our office’s outstanding victim specialists will continue to support the family as we work together to seek justice," said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Kirby is facing between 20-60 years in prison, according to officials. He's set to appear in court May 1.