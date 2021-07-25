Man crashes after being fatally shot in shoot-out in East Side neighborhood: police

article

A 26-year-old man crashed his vehicle and died after being shot multiple times Sunday in a shoot-out in the East Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

About 5:45 p.m., he was driving a vehicle southbound on Avenue L, along with three other male passengers, when they began shooting at a group of males sitting on the porch of a home in the 9700 block of South Avenue L, police said. The group of males returned fire, striking the 26-year-old multiple times.

He continued to drive the vehicle, but later crashed into a parked car, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Chicago police work the scene where 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 9700 block of South Avenue L in the East Side neighborhood after a shootout, Sunday, July 25, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment for a laceration, Chicago fire officials said. It is not known if he was on the porch or inside the vehicle.

Area Two detectives are currently questioning a person of interest.