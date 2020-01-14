Man crashes into CPD vehicle after being shot in Englewood

article

A man crashed into a police car after he was shot in Englewood Tuesday on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the back and leg about 1:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.

After the shooting, he tried to drive off in a stolen vehicle and crashed into an unmarked squad car, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.