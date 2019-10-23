Man critically hurt after being run over by CTA bus in Chatham, police say

A man was hit by a CTA bus and critically injured Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 48-year-old slipped and fell under the front tire of the bus as it was pulling away from a stop at 1:35 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street, near State Street, according to Chicago police. The bus driver told investigators she didn’t see the man as she was pulling away.

The man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said.

A CTA spokesman did not provide details about the incident.

Area South detectives are investigating.