Man critically hurt in drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side: police

The Brief A 45-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side; the gunman fled in a green truck and remains at large. The victim was shot in the left thigh while standing on a sidewalk and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; police say the investigation is ongoing.



A drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side left a 45-year-old man critically wounded Friday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue.

Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a green truck shot him in the left thigh.

The suspect drove northbound from the scene and remains at large.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

What's next:

Police have not released further details. The investigation is ongoing.