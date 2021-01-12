Man critically hurt in Avalon Park fire possibly caused by space heater

article

A man in his 60s was critically hurt in a fire Tuesday morning in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The fire broke out at 5 a.m., possibly due to a space heater, in the 7900 block of South Anthony Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Firefighters showed up and found the fire spread between two separate homes, police said.

The man was pulled from a building and taken to the University of Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Six others were displaced by the fire, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.