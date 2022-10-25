Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Back of the Yards

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash that also damaged three parked cars Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m., a white sedan was traveling northbound in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue when it struck an unoccupied parked car that hopped the curb and hit a 63-year-old man who was standing nearby, police said.

The man suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The sedan went on to hit two other unoccupied parked cars before coming to a stop. The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.