Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured in East Side stabbing, suspect in custody: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  March 27, 2026 10:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with a 26-year-old man on Chicago’s East Side.
    • The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
    • The 26-year-old suspect, who knew the victim, is in custody as Area Two Detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation on Chicago's East Side, according to police.

According to police, a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were in a physical fight in the 10000 block of S. Avenue N around 5:51 p.m.

The 26-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other man in the neck.

The 39-year-old sustained a laceration to his neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The 26-year-old is in custody, police say.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident. Police say the two men knew each other.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoEast SideNews