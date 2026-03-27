Man critically injured in East Side stabbing, suspect in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation on Chicago's East Side, according to police.
According to police, a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were in a physical fight in the 10000 block of S. Avenue N around 5:51 p.m.
The 26-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other man in the neck.
The 39-year-old sustained a laceration to his neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
The 26-year-old is in custody, police say.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident. Police say the two men knew each other.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.