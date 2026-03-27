Man critically injured in East Side stabbing, suspect in custody: police

The Brief A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with a 26-year-old man on Chicago’s East Side. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 26-year-old suspect, who knew the victim, is in custody as Area Two Detectives investigate.



A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation on Chicago's East Side, according to police.

According to police, a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were in a physical fight in the 10000 block of S. Avenue N around 5:51 p.m.

The 26-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other man in the neck.

The 39-year-old sustained a laceration to his neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The 26-year-old is in custody, police say.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident. Police say the two men knew each other.